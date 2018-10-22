Royal mom-to-be Meghan Markle arrived in Australia’s Fraser Island on Monday wearing a dotted dress that channeled a look recently worn by none other than her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Similar to the burgundy polka dot dress Kate wore at Kensington Palace just days ago, the Duchess of Sussex stepped off the plane donning a burgundy midi akin to that of Middleton’s, and it’s clear she and the Duchess of Cambridge share an equal eye for impeccable style.

While their dresses imply a case of twinning, they each dressed for the occasion and stayed true to their style by adding a personal approach to their looks. It was during the surprise engagement to celebrate the Teen Heroes of 2018, that Kate appeared in a long-sleeve dress with high neckline from Whistles which she tied at the waist in a playful bow. She added an elegant touch to her look with a pair of timeless nude heels and silver statement earrings.

On a laid-back note former Suits star Meghan opted for a short-sleeve button-up midi by & Other Stories featuring a similarly pointed collar and accentuating waist tie. Parallel with low-key chic she teamed her look with a pair of brown gladiator-inspired sandals and wore her hair up in a low ponytail transmitting to her Cali-girl vibes. With a modern yet timeless silhouette and on-trend print, it’s no wonder both dresses aim high for the stylish set.

However, if you’d like to get your hands on either one, you might have to get on a waitlist as they are each currently sold out. That’s right! Both dresses are out of stock in every single size, and all we can think about is why we didn’t act sooner.

It appears the Duchess’s are often fashionably in tune as earlier this summer Kate wore an eye-catching yellow Dolce & Gabanna dress which was strikingly similar to one worn by Prince Harry’s wife. As per usual their styles were differed by their own aesthetic, but one couldn’t help noticing the resemblance.

While Meghan’s canary-colored number was a sleeveless boat-neck midi dress by Brandon Maxwell she wore to the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge Reception, Kate showed up to the final day of Wimbledon with husband, Prince William, back in July in a vibrant yellow dress that featured capped sleeves and a mid-length pencil skirt. Unsurprisingly Markle’s dress was sold out online since she was first seen wearing it earlier this year.

With everything from chic maternity style to royal engagements and more, the Duchess’s can’t stop impressing us with their beautiful ensembles. it’s obvious they each carry an individual sense of style, but it’s lovely to see them take style inspiration from one another. There’s no doubt their sophisticated looks are ones to watch out for!