Jennifer Lopez stole the carpet at Elle’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood celebration. The 49-year-old superstar slipped into a glamorous haute couture number for the worthwhile event on Monday, October 15 in L.A. As the entertainer posed for photos and then took to the stage at the at the star-studded Four Seasons Hotel, we realized that her stunning look was orchestrated by the same stylist who created one of the most talked-about fashions at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding on October 12.

Star sophistication! Jennifer Lopez brought the glam in Toni Matičevski Photo: Instagram/@robzangardi

Prized Hollywood fashion stylist and costume design duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn were behind both J.Lo’s recent head-turner and, it seems, the trending look of royal wedding guest Cara Delevingne. The 26-year-old model and actress made headlines when she turned up at Eugenie’s ceremony in less-traditional garb, reminiscent of Annie Hall: a tailored suit and brimmed top hat.

Rob and Mariel are also stylists to Cara Delevingne Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, for Elle’s affair, Rob and Mariel assisted Jennifer in exuding sophistication with a high-fashion ensemble by Toni Matičevski. The Second Act star combined three key couture pieces by the Australian designer: a top, skirt and unique accent piece. The blouse is called the Halcyon Top, which Jennifer rocked in a blush tone. It’s an angular pullover that the designer recommends be paired with his Cause Ruffle Skirt in black.

J.Lo's glam look left designer Toni 'speechless' Photo: Instagram/@toni_maticevski

Jennifer’s stylists expertly followed the recommendation, tucking her top into the polished pencil skirt that boasts a flourished peplum ruffle adornment at the hip. The bottom also swanks a front slit, which gave a peak at J.Lo’s toned legs, as well as a two-way zipper for easy wear.

The third and final Matičevski piece of the mom-of-three’s killer carpet style was her Charm Shoulder Band accessory. It was a cinching clincher, providing the illusion that J.Lo had stuck herself into one half of a sweet, silky bow. The gathered fabric elegantly came together with a shiny metal hoop that shimmered in the light.

Spread the love! J.Lo and Lady Gaga shared an emotional onstage moment Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

As far as her other accessories go: Jennifer notably called upon dazzling Hearts On Fire diamonds (one of the event's sponsors) and Jimmy Choo high heels – emphasis on the high. Of course, she had her fixture accessory in boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who was by her side for the empowering evening.

Jennifer was accompanied by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Jennifer gave an inspirational speech at the awards show, saying: “When they tell us to stay in our lane, we make a new one”. In an emotional moment, she introduced powerhouse Lady Gaga, who broke down in tears while being honored. The pair shared a lovely hug before the crowd, ahead of LG calling J.Lo “an inspiration too so many.”