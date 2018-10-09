Salma Hayek won this week's fashion game when she stepped out with an extra sleek accessory in London. The 52-year-old actress scored with sporty style while touring the Priveekollektie Contemporary Art & Design booth at PAD London 2018 on Monday, October 8. She complemented a sharp all-black dress and fitted coat with a pair of chic sneaks and one very eye-catching bag by her favorite designer. While the impressive artwork was center court, it was the Oscar nominee’s couture tote that truly made for a slam dunk.

Salma Hayek scored with a Gucci basketball tote Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

“Spanish artist @salustiano.co paintings go so well with my basketball shape handbag,” Salma wrote on Instagram alongside a gorgeous photo of her enjoying the gallery. The image flaunts her unique purse, which got its own seat directly adjacent to her. Dubbed the “Basketball shaped tote bag”, the leather accessory is designed by Salma’s beloved brand: Gucci.

Basketball shaped tote bag by Gucci Photo: Gucci.com

Clearly inspired by the athletic world, the modish creation is straight off the luxury Italian brand’s runway - and it comes with the price tag to prove it! The unusual bag, in all its spherical glory, currently sells online for whopping $1,980. Of course, anything by the brand seems to be worth the extra money for Salma.

All Gucci'd up! Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Merely four days prior, Salma got “all gucci’d up” for another artsy engagement. The Beatriz At Dinner leading lady exuded sophistication as she attended the VIP preview of Martha Fiennes' Yugen exhibition at the Serpentine Galleries in London on Friday, October 5. Salma slipped into a form-fitting little black dress by the designer that featured long sleeves and shoulder padding. She fittingly accessorized with a matching clutch by Gucci. However, it was her luscious cream statement belt that truly stole the show with its glamorous diamond pendant, which amply matched her dazzling bracelet.