Kylie Jenner knows how to do weekend style! The 21-year-old makeup mogul showed off her latest look via Instagram. “Finally the weekend,” Stormi’s mother captioned the picture of her wearing a skin tight baby blue latex dress. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed the outfit with a funky clutch and metallic shades. In another post, Kylie strikes another fierce pose in the design and simply captions the picture with the diamond emoji. Kylie’s look came full circle as her long blonde tresses fell past her shoulders during the shoot.

Kylie Jenner was ready for the weekend in a $290 latex dress by Vex Clothing Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The new mommy’s skin-tight latex mini dress was designed by Vex Clothing. The look, which is described as a “super sexy hip hugging dress” and “a definite hot dress to own,” retails on the site for $290. There’s a color for every occasion. The dress comes in black, pink, red, white and more.

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spotted in the label. In September, Kylie looked flawless in the pink Tank dress during a night out in California. Since welcoming her daughter in February, Kylie has been taking more risks with her look.

For her milestone birthday in August, the reality TV star wore two stand out dresses. For her first look, Kylie stepped out in a custom design by Dundas, which she paired with a $148,00 ring. Afterwards, Kylie got the party started in an $8,000 LaBourjoisie jumpsuit – that featured 70,000 Swarovski crystals.

Kylie wore the mini tube dress in baby blue Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

In a recent interview, the designer opened up about her recent style evolution. “I definitely feel more comfortable with who I am and where I am in my life,” she told WWD. “And I love taking risks and putting unexpected styles and colors together to create my own look.” Adding: “I love being comfortable in everything I wear.”