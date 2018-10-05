Mary Katrantzou is a royal favorite whose signature vibrant clothes have found their way into the wardrobes of the likes of Princess Beatrice, Queen Maxima and Zara Tindall. And now the Greek-born designer known as the Queen of Prints is venturing from the palace to the boudoir with a "bold, fun and playful" lingerie collection for Victoria's Secret. "Everything that Victoria's Secret creates is about a woman feeling confident and empowered – and also having fun with what she is wearing," Mary said in a statement.



Mary Katrantzou's royal fans (from left to right): the Queen's granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, and Argentine-born Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

While we don't know who will be picking up the lingerie looks, the roster of "Mary Katrantzou women" who love her ready-to-wear runway designs includes fans like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker and film actress Cate Blanchett. "She's bold. She's very confident. She's well-traveled," London-based Mary told British newspaper The Evening Standard. "They're amazing women. I have never met someone who buys my work who I didn't think is amazing. They lead very interesting lives. And I feel honored that they choose my work."



Adriana Lima struts her stuff in last year's Victoria's Secret show, which featured a designer collab with Balmain Photo: Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a mixed-print Katrantzou creation to the Kingsday concert in Groningen last spring, Princess Beatrice, whose sister Princess Eugenie is marrying Jack Brooksbank this weekend, sported a peacock motif at the Serpentine Summer Party in London in June, and another of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters, Zara Tindall, wore a tailored look to Ascot in 2016.

The Victoria's Secret pieces will be unveiled at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held in New York this winter, and after the show, the lingerie designs will be available both in store and online as part of the brand's special holiday collection.