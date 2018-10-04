While royal jewels are certainly nice, Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia have a common love for more affordable pieces. Not only are the fashionable royals often spotted out and about in budget-friendly looks, but it seems they share similar taste in style. Both the 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge and the 46-year-old Queen of Spain are fans of contemporary jeweler Monica Vinader. While stepping back into her official duties on Tuesday, October 2, Kate seamless matched her earthy ensemble with a pair of earrings by the designer that Letizia cherishes as well!

Kate Middleton was a green goddess with her onyx earrings Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

After taking maternity leave following the birth of her third child Prince Louis, Kate reprised her duties with a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in the perfect outdoorsy outfit! Prince William’s wife donned her signature casual combo: brown skinny jeans, a military green jacket and her beloved Penelope Chilvers boots. However, it was her pair of earrings that got us thinking.

The Duchess wore the Siren Bezel Set Onyx Earrings in gold/green onyx by fellow Brit Monica Vinader. It turns out that the gilded pair are a favorite of hers for outdoor occasions. For instance, she was spotted wearing them at the Diana Memorial Garden on the 20th anniversary of the Princess of Wales’ death, as well as to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2017. She was primarily seen wearing the outfit enhancers while on her official 2016 tour of Canada.

Queen Letizia wore the earrings first back in 2015 Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In a similar move, Queen Letizia also wore the sophisticated gemstones for St. Patrick’s Day. She was photographed rocking a festive ensemble to the Reina Sofia National Museum in Madrid on March 17, 2015. Like Kate’s most recent appearance, Letizia wore her hair down and let the earrings peak out and shimmer from behind her brunette tresses.

Siren Bezel Set Onyx Earrings in gold/green onyx Photo: Monica Vinader

Royal fans will be delighted to know that they can add the organically-shaped accessory to their jewelry collection without breaking the bank. The fine dangling studs retail online for merely $195, a reasonable fee to own a royal statement item!