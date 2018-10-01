Giovanna Battaglia, also known as @Bat_Gio on Instagram, is simply fabulous! And for once, given a look at the sheer scope and imagination of the luxurious world the famed fashion editor has created, we can tell you that the much-used word actually may be an understatement. Giovanna, who in September announced that she's pregnant with her first child, is renowned for her editorial work with iconic photographers like Peter Lindbergh, Patrick Demarchelier, Paolo Roversi and Mario Sorrenti, in which she manages to blend cool sophistication with an irreverent sense of playfulness that epitomizes joie de vivre. As a stylist, her unerring eye for fashion has attracted a list of clients that includes Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Christian Dior, Fendi, Bulgari, and Saks Fifth Avenue. She also took over the windows of Bergdorf Goodman during New York Fashion Week last year, an event she describes as one of the highlights of her life.

Pregnant with her first child, Giovanna splits her highly Instagrammable life between New York and Stockholm Photo: Instagram/@bat_gio

In the midst of her whirlwind life between New York and Stockholm, the place she calls home with husband Oscar Engelbert, HOLA! USA chatted with the iconic fashion editor (whose nickname is Bat Gio due to her love for all things Batman) about where you can find her outfit "recipes", her nerve-wracking Barack Obama moment and why we shouldn't take fashion so seriously.

HOLA! USA: People have been taking fashion so seriously, and you’re just having fun with it. Where do you get your inspiration from?

"I honestly don’t know. It comes from everything: a book, Instagram, history, fashion, anything. I research a lot. The more I sit down and the more I think about something, the more creativity I have. If I don’t do anything, I’m not creative. The work feeds itself. It’s always been like this since I was very young, so it’s like training, and the more you do it, the stronger it becomes."

What about music? What do you like to listen to?

"What is playing at the moment. But I have a lot of Cher, I tell you that. I love Cher [Laughs]! And always Kanye, always Rihanna."

The style icon has even written a book, Gio Graphy: Fun in the Wild World of Fashion, which she says a "visual diary" with insider details on everything from how to go to the bathroom while wearing a gown to "outfit recipes" Photo: Instagram:@bat_gio

What can you tell us about your first book, Gio Graphy?

"The book is a visual diary, almost a visual notebook about many things that go from how to go to the bathroom with a gown, to what happened when my dress broke at the Met. It’s almost like a modern scrapbook of memories and fun things, so it’s a very funny, fun book. There are even outfit 'recipes!'".

In the book you talk about the moment when you met the Obamas at the White House. What was it like?

"I was super nervous when we were in the same room, and when I went to shake hands, I was so nervous that I spoke to him in Italian! It was so funny. I said, 'Grazie, grazie!' [Laughs]."

The fashion editor was so starstruck meeting Barack Obama that "I spoke to him in Italian!" Photo: Instagram/@bat_gio Photo: Instagram/@bat_gio

What other career moments stand out for you?

"For me to take over Fifth Avenue during Fashion Week is the most insane, amazing story in the world. And to be able to express my creativity and dreams in the windows of Bergdorf Goodman! Growing up looking at those windows as the chic quintessential message in the power of NY fashion, and knowing all the designers that have been in the windows, it was a huge honor. They never gave such a thing to anyone in a hundred years."

You live between Stockholm and New York. Which do you call home?

"Both, and now also London, but Stockholm is my private life, only for me."

Where are you headed professionally?

"I’m going to be doing more creative direction projects. Maybe more books. I enjoyed the process and I liked the concept, so maybe I’d like to continue in that direction."

The fashion editor paid tribute to one of her favorite artists, Cher, by dressing up as the singer Photo: Instagram/@bat_gio Photo: Instagram/@bat_gio

What about a fashion line like your sister Sara Battaglia?

"I don’t know. We’ll see. Sara was born a designer; she was meant to be a designer since she was a baby, and I’m more of a media person. So we’ll see."

If you hadn’t been in fashion, what would you have been?

"A movie director! I love Fellini."

So what’s next for you?

"Sleep... and now a baby on the way!"