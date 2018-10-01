Jennifer Lopez has a little fashionista on her hands! J.Lo and Marc Anthony’s little girl showed off her impressive style in a floral print dress by Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, September 29, when she attended one of her mother’s final All I Have Las Vegas shows. The 49-year-old took to her Instagram to share a picture of her 10-year-old daughter in the elegant dress. [flower emojis] #allihave #elegantprincess #countdown #show2 #vegas #allihavefinal15.” In the photo, Emme sits in a chair and smiles for the camera.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter wore a chic Dolce & Gabbana dress Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s little girl added her own flare to the dress, opting to wear her hair back with a matching floral headband. Emme’s dress came with an impressive price tag. The silk chiffon dress retails for $1,195 of the fashion house's site. The floral dress, which is inspired by the designer’s women’s looks and is “synonymous with freedom and imagination,” was made in Italy and crafted with a round neck and decorative bow. The dress has long puffed sleeves and a drawstring at the waist.

The look was not only made for style, but for dancing, as Jennifer’s daughter was captured by Alex Rodriguez performing for the camera. Emme’s fun style didn’t stop there. During the final night of the show, J.Lo’s daughter wore another festive number. Emme posed on the carpet next to A-Rod’s daughters and showed off another outfit. For the occasion, she wore a shiny black tank top and grey and black feathered skirt.

The little fashionista paired her look with black flats and wore her hair down for the occasion. The 10-year-old, who is also in talks of having a book deal, has learned from the best. In May, the El Anillo songstress shared the lessons she is passing on to her little girl. “The one thing I really want to teach her is to love and respect herself first and to make sure she commands respect from others,” she told InStlyle. “Social media—it’s fun and social, but at the end of the day you’re living in real time, where you have a core group of friends and family.”

J.Lo's little girl showed off her impressive style during the final two All I Have shows in Vegas Photo: The Grosby Group

She continued: “I try to get her to focus on the things that matter: being a good person, friend, and daughter, being happy with herself, and doing the things she loves. She’s an artistic soul. The other day at my concert, there’s this part in my show where I say, “Ladies, what do we need from the world?” And she was in the front row yelling, “Respect!” And I said, 'Yes, Emme! Teach them young!' That’s what I want to teach her; that’s what I want her to know.”