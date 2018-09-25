North West made her fashion week debut during the L.O.L. Surprise fashion show – but her love of style did not start there. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s five-year-old daughter is a fashionista in her own right. Although she is inspired by her stylish parents’ sense of style, she dresses to the beat of her own drum.

In tutus, vintage concert t-shirts (which were turned into dresses at her request) or rocking an adorable track suit, North proves that she has impeccable taste in clothing. Watch the video above to see some of her best style moments.