Meghan Markle proved that she can remain glam and still put her best athletic foot forward. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry attended the inaugural Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University on Monday, September 24, where the 37-year-old royal proved that she doesn’t need to break out her sneakers to participate in sports. For the occasion, Meghan dressed smartly in a royal blue top by Oscar de la Renta and black trousers by Altuzarra. The Duchess of Sussex impressed at the sporting event in a pair of black pumps.

Meghan Markle wore Oscar de la Renta during the Coach Core Awards Photo: Getty Images

Meghan remained true to form with her glam. The Duchess wore her signature smoky eye and nude lip. The former Suits actress also let her long brown tresses flow freely past her shoulders – keeping her hair out of her eyes and tucked behind her ears. The active royal didn’t let her attire keep her from joining in on the fun. Meghan, who was joined by a team of Coach Core participants, faced off against her husband in a friendly game of net ball.

Meghan and Harry participated in a net ball competition during the outing Photo: Getty Images

After the competition, the newlyweds shared a friendly embrace. Coach Core, which was established by the Royal Foundation in 2012, trains people from the ages of 16-24 around the UK to be coaches. This year, Sport England announced that $1 million in funding has be donated to encourage more young people to become active in the world of sports training.