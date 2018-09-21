Queen Letizia reigned more than just Spain as she stepped out for a delightful date night with her husband King Felipe this week. While attending the opening of the Royal Theatre’s new season in Madrid, the 46-year-old beauty ruled the style game in a breathtaking midnight blue jumpsuit. Clearly designed with class and comfortability in mind, two requirements for a night at the opera, Letizia looked effortlessly chic in the asymmetrical piece by Spanish designer Pedro del Hierro on Wednesday, September 19. Her gorgeous ensemble exuded Grecian glamour with an over-the-shoulder pleated draping on the left side and pants that conveyed the impression of a flowing gown. Not to mention, her exquisite embellishments!

A night at the opera! Queen Letizia complemented her love King Felipe in a navy blue ensemble

The brunette bombshell gave royal onlookers a lesson in accessorizing, teaming her evening one-piece up with simple, but stand-out pieces. Naturally, she added a navy clutch by one of her favorite designers Felipe Varela to stowaway any items she’d need for the evening. Letizia also donned sparkling sapphire Bulgari diamond earrings, which shimmered as they dangled. In addition, she slipped on matching pumps which blended into the frock seamlessly.

Queen Letizia wore a dual-purpose jumpsuit

The royal did her best to accent the all-one jumpsuit, which featured an uneven neckline and a vast, floor-length bustle in the back. Letizia swept her lovely locks up into a chic chignon, so that the back cut of her outfit was fully visible. As the mother-of-two waved to the crowd of gathered fans ahead of going inside to watch the theatre’s inaugural production of Fausto, we also couldn't help but notice her fabulous, golden-brown tan. This was most likely from her family’s sun-drenched summer break in Majorca.

The mom-of-two's look was even dazzling from the back!

Spain’s leading lady recently underwent a bit of style transformation. Most dramatically, she seems to have cut her hair into a sharper bob for the fall. She debuted the ‘do, which is merely a few inches off of her regular, mid-length style, at an event just a day prior to the opera. It also looks like the former journalist has opted for a somewhat darker base color for autumn, while still keeping her signature blonde highlights.