Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia’s style is often admired by royal watchers around the globe. The Spanish and British royal each add their own individual elegance and touch to their looks but have pulled inspiration from other fashion-forward royals from time to time. Letizia’s style remains chic. The 46-year-old Queen’s style is posh, yet bold, with her stepping out of the box in bright colors, prints or styles. The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge’s style has remained regal, polished, with limits. Letizia and Kate’s style similarities are present in their jewelry.

Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton own the Links of London sterling silver and white topaz earrings Photo: Getty Images

The royal women have made it a point to finish their looks with intricate pieces that often reappear with some of their best recycled and latest looks. Kate’s impressive collection is filled with custom pieces, purchased designs and some of Princess Diana’s best jewels. Letizia’s collection has been compiled with earrings, necklaces, bracelets that would make anyone jealous. While Kate and Letizia have been inspired by each only through coats, printed dresses and even some of the biggest designers, the pair each own this particular pair of earrings.

The earrings retail on the Links of London website for $430 Photo: Getty Images

The royals each have been spotted in a pair of Sterling Silver & White Topaz earrings by Links of London. Kat was first spotted wearing the sleek earrings in her engagement photos to Prince William. Since making their debut, the set has been worn during various engagements, royal tours and occasion. Letizia has worn the earrings alongside her husband King Felipe during events inside of Zarzuela Palace, solo engagements and on more casual occasions. Royal watchers interested in owning the earrings can purchase them on the Links of London site for $430.