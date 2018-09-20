Meghan Markle's minimalist, classically modern style has always been one to watch, even more so now that she's the Duchess of Sussex! On Thursday, the former Suits star stepped out with husband Prince Harry – and also had a surprise guest, her mom Doria Ragland who lives in Los Angeles – to celebrate the launch of charity cookbook Together: Our Community Kitchen at Kensington Palace.

For the kickoff of the culinary guide, for which Meghan wrote the heartfelt foreword, she stepped out in a characteristically stylish ensemble including a skirt by friend and favorite Misha Nonoo, and a turtleneck bodysuit by Tuxe. A single-breased royal blue Smythe coat, which retails for $1,195, topped off the look.

Meghan wore a $1,995 coat by Smythe for the Kensington Palace cookbook launch Photo: Getty Images

"Meghan looks lovely today," Smythe designers Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe told our sister brand, HELLO! Canada. "We are always so honored and excited when anyone decides to wear one of our pieces. What a special occasion – the launch of a cook book that celebrates women, their recipes and the power of cooking in bringing people from all cultures together."

Underneath, the Duchess donned a pleated skirt by Misha Nonoo and turtleneck bodysuit by Tuxe Photo: Getty Images

For the landmark day, Meghan wore an old favorite – the $395 Jay Pump by another fave, Sarah Flint. The royal has worn this exact pair twice before, and has worn the brand more than 25 times!

Meghan was the brainchild behind Together: Our Community Kitchen, which features recipes by a group of women affected by London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. Proceeds from the cookbook will allow the women's Hubb Community Kitchen in West London to remain open seven days a week.

Meghan's shoes were by Sarah Flint – a brand she has worn more than 25 times! Photo: sarahflint.com

As Meghan wrote in the foreword of the book, "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together…Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

