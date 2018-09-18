The 2018 Emmy Awards were a parade of celebrity style – from Scarlett Johansson's bridal white as she accompanied her boyfriend, the night's co-host Colin Jost, to Penelope Cruz's feathered look and Issa Rae's gorgeous pale blue jumpsuit. But who were your top fashion stars of the night? We've selected 15 of our favorites – find out who made the cut in the video above and click here to see a full gallery of all of the evening's fabulous red carpet ensembles.

MORE ABOUT THE 2018 EMMYS:

EMMYS GEMS: All of the most spectacular jewelry from the 2018 red carpet

¡FIESTA!: See the stars let loose in our gallery of after party pics

CELEBRITY COUPLES: The most loved-up pairs at the show