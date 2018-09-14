Let’s talk about a New York favorite! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez – and even Michelle Obama, who wears the brand in her official painting that hangs in the National Portrait Gallery – are constantly seen wearing the latest looks from cool and thoroughly modern brand Milly.

When Michelle Smith launched Milly in 2001, she dedicated her designs to a younger audience and immediately gained attention from Barney’s and Bergdorf Goodman, which started featuring the label in their legendary windows. Milly has now become one of New York Fashion Week’s biggest draws, attracting hundreds of followers and influencers as the perfect brand for powerful, fashion-forward women.

We caught up with Michelle before her big NYFW show and talked to her about female empowerment, diversity and all things fashion – and of course, her helpful list of the four fall trends we definitely need in our closets! So take notes and watch the designer's exclusive backstage interview with HOLA! USA to find out what to wear this season.