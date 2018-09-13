With her daughter’s royal wedding less than a month away, Sarah, Duchess of York is once again in the spotlight – and royal fans are wondering the answer to the all-important question: what will she wear for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s big day? She has experimented with several looks over the years – from vibrant colors, polka dot dresses and show-stopping red carpet gowns. A noted style icon in the Eighties – she dabbled with puffball sleeves and sailor collars and championed the skirt suit – a look which a return to the catwalks this season. Whatever she wears for the October 13 ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, it’s sure to be a talking point. See Sarah Ferguson’s style evolution in the video below.