Look out, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez – there’s another A-list couple on the rise. While J-Rod is no doubt the reigning “it” couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are shaping up to be quite the dynamic duo in their own right. Of course, there’s room for more than one tinseltown twosome and the 25-year-old entertainer and his 36-year-old Quantico star love understand that. In fact, they are unashamedly fans of J.Lo and A-rod’s highly-publicized courtship. As Nick and Priyanka stepped out to celebrate Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary at the label’s star-studded soirée in Central Park during New York fashion week on September 7, the pair simultaneously praised J-Rod in a major way.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Priyanka and Nick copied J-Rod's stylish Vanity Fair couple look Photo: Getty Images/ Mario Testino

Donning their evening best, Nick and Priyanka (who hilariously dubbed themselves “Prick” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) turned heads in polished style. However, what caught our attention, above all else, was that the appearance looked extremely familiar. And it was: Jennifer and Alex had rocked the exact same look last year while gracing the December cover of Vanity Fair.

GALLERY: J-ROD'S MOST STYLISH COUPLE LOOKS

Their coordinating formal attire was fitting for the glamorous evening as both outfits were designed by Ralph Lauren. Priyanka looked lovely in the shimmering long-sleeved dress, which was reminiscent of a disco ball. Employing a sparkling Houndstooth pattern, the gown flaunted her figure nicely, just as it did for Jennifer. While the Indian actress opted to keep her tresses up, a variation from the On the Floor singer’s styling, she did wear similar dangling diamond earrings.

Nick was a straight Alex Rodriguez knockoff in a white tuxedo blazer. Like the former Yankee player’s cover look, the former Disney star’s ensemble was tailored to perfection and complemented by: a white tux shirt, black pants, and a matching bow-tie. They were not the only fashionable celebrities in attendance, with stars like Kanye West, Anne Hathaway, Oprah, and even Hillary Clinton turning up for the grand occasion.

MORE: Did Meghan Markle inspire THIS royal detail of BFF Priyanka Chopra's engagement?

Priyanka and Nick made headlines when they became engaged after only two months of dating. The Jealous crooner made his love official with the Bollywood icon as he popped the question on her 36th birthday. The Jonas Brother reportedly shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in NYC to purchase her the most dazzling ring.