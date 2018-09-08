Sofía Carson had an iconic moment at the ICONS party during New York Fashion Week. As she waltzed into the Harper’s BAZAAR celebration at the legendary Plaza Hotel on Friday, September 7, the 25-year-old starlet’s harmonic high-low dress elegantly ascended through the air on a pocket of wind. It took us less than a New York minute to draw comparisons to a certain subway grate scene with Marilyn Monroe from the famed 1955 film The Seven-Year Itch. It is NYFW week, after all – where dramatic appearances are merely an expectation.

CLICK FOR MORE STAR STYLE FROM THE EVENT

VIEW GALLERY

Sofía Carson paid homage to a classic Marilyn Monroe moment Photo: Getty Images

Posing before a red hot Genesis ride, Sofía flaunted her gossamer goods for photographers. The Rumors songstress rocked a pale peach Giambattista Valli number from the Italian designer’s Spring/Summer ‘18 collection. Though technically off-the-shoulder, the poufy dress featured a graceful crisscross tie detailing around the neck, which called to mind nimble notes of a ballerina slipper.

GALLERY: ALL THE FRONT-ROW AND PARTY ACTION FROM NYFW 2018

VIEW GALLERY

Sofía completed her look with dazzling diamond cuff earrings Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

The Descendants star matched her frock’s light tone with her makeup stylings, opting for pastel hues and highlights, in addition to some subtle body glitter. She also teamed the look with a stunning pair of Hearts On Fire Lorelai fringe diamond ear cuffs that dangled and dazzled as she walked the black carpet. The sparkling accessories, which retail for a whopping $13,500, were easy to spot as her dark hair was expertly wisped it a chic chignon. Many kudos to her fashion guru Nicolas Bru, who also styles the likes of Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

RELATED: We love Sofia Carson's song Rumors even more after she revealed empowering meaning behind it

VIEW GALLERY

Christina Aguilera, who performed at the party, was among the other high-profile attendees Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Sofía was certainly not the only star in attendance at the ICONS by Carine Roitfeld affair, which Infor, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue, Fujifilm Instax, Genesis and Stella Artois sponsored. Other talks of the town included Christina Aguilera, Kendall Jenner, style sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum and more. Black and white colored looks seemed to be the overall theme to the night, making Sofia even more of a stand-out. Click here to see all of the best looks from the glamorous evening!