Trainer wings are being sprinkled onto a new crop of models for the highly-anticipated Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show. Luckily for social media, fans sometimes get to watch the happy news being delivered, and one video in particular took the cake on Friday, September 7. Winnie Harlow could not contain her excitement as she found out the incredible news. The 24-year-old beauty, who gained a following as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, immediately teared up as her team spilled the beans to her. Save for “Oh my God!” and “What?”, she seemed to truly be speechless.

Winnie Harlow will be wakling the coveted VSFS 2018 runway Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow

The star went on to officially confirm the news with an announcement at the IMG VIP Lounge by Principessa Prosecco. It’s been a whirlwind week for Winnie who nabbed the “Breakthrough Model Of The Year” title (notably presented to her by Nicki Minaj) at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Friday, an accomplishment which she dubbed as “breathtaking.”

The Canadian model is not the only one having an incredible week. Fellow newbie Angels are lighting up social media with their own exhilarating confirmations. Kelsey Merritt announced that she will be the first Filipina to walk in the legendary lingerie show. Although the 21-year-old glam girl has modeled for the company in the past, becoming an Angel is a “dream come true” for her and a historic one at that.

Kelsey Merritt will be the first Filipina to walk in the legendary lingerie show Photo: Instagram/@kelseymerritt

Generally, lucky newcomers are mixed in with seasoned Angels like Adriana Lima or Shanina Shaik (who is confirmed to be returning this year), as well as famous faces like Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters. The radiant runway has launched models into superstardom with its couture costumes and glittering celebrity guest performances. While details such as the time, date and location have yet to be announced, it’s clear that fashion’s most watched event of the year will be a spectacle.