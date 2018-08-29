Meghan Markle is back and in style! The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her husband the Duke of Sussex in a posh all-black tuxedo dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles for their night at the theatre on August 29. The 37-year-old’s look was simple, yet chic, as it featured sleek buttons on the front and a small V-neck down the center and put her long legs on display. Meghan completed the look with a pair of all black pumps by Stuart Weitzman and a small clutch. For her glam, Prince Harry’s wife remained true to her minimal makeup and nude lip.

Meghan's dress was made by Canadian designer Judith & Charles Photo: Getty Images

Meghan wore her hair up in a sleek knotted updo. Harry complemented his lady and remained true to form in a fitted black suit. Meghan’s look was spot on for her and Harry’s first royal engagement – since their time off in the summer. Meghan’s look didn’t last long on the Judith & Charles site.

The Duchess' black dress is sold out

The dress, which retails for $595, sold out in black, but is available in aubergine. For their engagement, the pair attended a gala performance of Hamilton at London’s West End Theatre. The couple attended the performance to raise awareness for Harry's Sentebale charity.

Meghan wore a Canadian designer for her last outing with Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Meghan wore another Canadian designer as she was dressed to impress with Harry during their last outing on the Duchess’ birthday.The pair attended Harry’s friend Charlie van Straubenzzee’s wedding. Meghan stunned for the occasion in a color-blocked skirt by Club Monaco and matching blouse. To complete her look, she wore a hat by Philip Treacy and heels by Aquazzura.