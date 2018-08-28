It may have been the premiere of her husband’s film, but Aislinn Derbez was the star of the red carpet during the Ya Veremos premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, August 27. The 31-year-old was in attendance to support her husband and the film’s star Mauricio Ochmann and turned out her best look since making the return to the spotlight after the birth of her baby. Aislinn was a vision in a white form-fitting strapless dress with gold pumps. For her glam, the actress opted for a subtle smokey-eye and a blush-tone lip.

Aislinn walked the red carpet in a eye-catching white dress Photo: Getty Images

The 31-year-old was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with her husband. Ahead of taking the carpet, Aislinn took to her Instagram story to share a playful moment in the car with her husband. The new mommy worried about having a potential wardrobe malfunction in her dress, due to the effects of breastfeeding.

Alas, when she hit the carpet, she worked her new figure, which Mauricio wanted to see a little more of. The pair welcomed their baby girl Kailani in February. While promoting his new film, Mauricio opened up about his wife, who will take the screen for the first time since welcoming their daughter.

Aislinn joined her husband Mauricio for the L.A. premiere of his latest film Ya Veremos Photo: Getty Images

“I’m a fan of my wife,” the 40-year-old told HOLA! USA. In his latest film, Mauricio, who is also father to 14-year-old Lorenza from his previous relationship, plays a father struggling to fix his broken family after his son becomes sick. The actor shared that like his character, family is always first. “For the love of the couple or for the love of the sons,” he shared. “I’m capable of anything.”