Kim Kardashian has long been a trend-setter, with her fashion and beauty choices, leading fans to try everything from enhancing their curves to imitating her signature contour makeup. But now the reality TV star has shown off an eye-popping new trend – an implant necklace worn under the skin – by A. Human and created by her good friend and PR expert Simon Huck. The eerie sci-fi look already seems to have a celebrity following with Kim's friend Chrissy Teigen also rocking her own edgy version of the accessory, feathered wings emerging from her chest, on her Instagram.

Kim's necklace has LED lights that flash in sync with her heartbeat Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

On her Instagram, Kim wears a glow in the dark chain-link choker which is equipped with LED lights which flash in sync with the wearer's heartbeat. Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France has also been one of the first stars to embrace the trend. “I like pushing the boundaries of what can be considered fashion and finding the edge of self-expression," the designer told Vogue. "My inspiration was a lot of imagery drawn from sci-fi and fantasy drawings of things that aren’t quite human. Aliens and robots are disquieting because they look humanoid but the details and proportions are different.”

Chrissy Teigen's sci-fi look has a feathered wing motif Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Fans who want to try out the trend can check out the A. Human exhibition space in NYC, which is launching on September 5 as part of New York Fashion Week and will run until the end of the month. “It was important to root this experience in optimism while provoking our guests to think about a potential future of fashion, and by doing so, inviting them to question their definitions of self-expression,” Simon said in a press release for the brand.