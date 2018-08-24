It looks like this fall we'll all be dressing like Jennifer Lopez! Not only is there a sexy JLo-inspired line of leggings, but now the singer-actress is giving fans the chance to literally wear her clothes! Pieces from Jennifer's wardrobe that she wore for her NBC show Shades of Blue are going under the hammer to aid families and communities who are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The auction of the looks straight from her on-screen character Detective Harlee Santos' closet is in collaboration with the Hispanic Federation in honor of UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program.

Jennifer's Shades of Blue looks from designers from J Brand to Ralph Lauren are up for grabs in the auction to aid families affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico Photo: Getty Images

Among the lots up for sale are Harlee's size 8 1/2 black suede Timberlands, a sexy blue Victoria Beckham dress, gold hoops and a bomber jacket, as well as looks from J Brand, Ralph Lauren and more designers. You can also pick up some unique props and memorabilia from the show, from a coffee mug to a precinct poster, and clothing worn by Jennifer's co-star Ray Liotta are also up for grabs.

The lots include this bomber jacket, a set of gold hoop earrings and a sexy dress by Victoria Beckham Photo: screenbid.com

The auction caps off Jennifer's three-season run as Harley – in April, the star confirmed the show was coming to an end. "I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother," she said. "Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It's crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful."

If you want to chance for your own piece of TV history – and help those in need at the same time! – you can bid on the wardrobe at screenbid.com through September 9, with bids starting as low as $25.