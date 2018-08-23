Jennifer Lopez has one of the most enviable silhouettes in show biz, and she really knows how to highlight her sexy curves – especially in figure-hugging leggings that she adores wearing when she's working out or rehearsing. Now we can channel our inner JLos and also show the star our love with a new range of Jenny From the Block inspired pants from her fave leggings brand, Niyama Sol.

The company was apparently inspired after hearing about Jennifer's 2018 MTV Video Vanguard award, which she picked up at Monday night's MTV VMAs. The star, who swapped her leggings for a string of Versace outfits on the night, wrote on Instagram of Niyama Sol's new line of leisurewear: "They took my stan-dom to the NEXT level ...so I'm so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!!"

RELATED: JENNIFER LOPEZ THANKS 'TWIN SOUL' ALEX RODRIGUEZ AT THE VMAS

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer is a huge fan of leggings and now one brand has taken her "stan-dom" to the next level Photo: Getty Images

Niyama Sol meanwhile gave us a sneak peek of some of the Jennifer-inspired designs, including a white pair featuring the cover and lyrics of songs from her 2002 album This is Me... Then. (The hand-written lyrics were taken from a small red leather diary that Jen describes as her "magic book".) Another pair is dedicated to Jennifer's Video Vanguard Award, and a third was inspired by song Amor Amor Amor from the singer's upcoming second Spanish album Por Primera Vez.

VOTE: WHICH CELEBRITY HAD THE HOTTEST SWIMSUIT BODY OF THE SUMMER?

VIEW GALLERY

Niyama Sol's line of JLo tribute leggings feature prints dedicated to the superstar's career Photo: Instagram/@niyamasol



Jennifer wears the brand's leggings everywhere, and had an explanation why. "Let me tell you why I have fallen in love...Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by," she said. As a bonus the brand is also entirely green – all of their clothing is made from recycled plastic.

