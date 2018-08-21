Olivia Culpo is welcoming fall with her biggest fashion moment yet – and we're giving you the inside peek! The former beauty queen turned the streets of New York City into her own runway, rocking luxe labels from Versace to Giorgio Armani for her spectacular photo shoot with HOLA! USA. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video, the model and actress makes a statement in the season's hottest trends, manifesting her inner diva while posing for photographer Derek Kettela’s lens and (literally) stopping traffic. We sat down for some serious it-girl chat with Hollywood’s up and coming star, where she talks fashion, self-confidence, her day to day journey and much more.

