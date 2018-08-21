Ariana Grande’s style for the 2018 Video Music Awards was literally out of this world. The 25-year-old superstar opted for an intergalactic silver number that looked straight off the shelves of a futuristic couture shop. While the design was clearly inspired by space, we could not help but see an epic connection to Wonder Woman’s superhero regalia. The princess of pop protected her powerhouse vocals in a strapless metal armor that appeared extremely similar to the fictional princess of the Amazons. Although she looked stellar, we also noticed that the No Tears Left To Cry singer showed up sans one of her most signature styles.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande went from a Dangerous Woman to Wonder Woman at the 2018 VMAs Photo: WireImage

Ari swapped her usual extended ponytail in favor of letting her chocolatey locks flow down over her shoulders. This carefree hairstyle was a fairly new carpet look for the entertainer and fit in perfectly with the more casual atmosphere of the VMAs. She finished off the ensemble with glittering gray boots that stretched over her knees and one very special accessory: her fiancé Pete Davidson!

GALLERY: FIVE THINGS YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS AT THE 2018 VMAS

VIEW GALLERY

Ariana and Pete Davidson spiced up the red carpet Photo: WireImage

The pair put their love, which they made official on Instagram back in May, on display while strutting down the magenta-colored carpet. Ariana kissed and giggled with her 24-year-old Saturday Night Live man, who kept things casual in a white sweatshirt and black cargo pants. He seemed thrilled to be supporting his girl.

GALLERY: CELEBRITY COUPLES WHO FLAUNTED THEIR LOVE ON THE 2018 VMAS RED CARPET

Ariana’s famous brother Frankie Grande was also in attendance for her big night. She took to her Instagram Story to share a hilarious backstage moment with her Celebrity Big Brother sibling, in which he put on the shiny skirt from her red carpet look. “Do you love my outfit?” he joked in what looked like a dressing room. “I feel like it’s something you would wear.”

VIEW GALLERY

Frankie Grande took his sister's red carpet look for a spin backstage Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande

The event is extra sweet for the Sweetner songstress who was nominated for several awards, including “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year”. In addition, she is set to perform her hit single God is a Woman alongside fifty female backup dancers. For the festivities, the star changed into a velvety black dress to watch the show from the front row.