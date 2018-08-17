Nick Jonas’ love for Priyanka Chopra has no limits. The Jonas Brother reportedly spent a pretty penny for his fiancée’s engagement ring. According to Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, Priyanka’s ring is estimated at $200,000. “Priynka’s ring is a high-quality cushion cut weighing 4 carats,” he told E! News. “It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000.” Earlier this week, the Quantico star showed off her bling while out with friends in India.

Priyanka's ring is estimated to cost $200,000 Photo: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon

The 36-year-old put her bling on display while posing for a selfie with friend and Bollywood star Raveena Tandon on August 14. “Peecee and I getting our pouts together,” the caption read. The diamond shined as Priyanka wrapped her arms around the fellow actress.

THEY SAID YES: ALL THE CELEBS WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2018

It was the first time the ring was put on visible display, since the news of her engagement broke in July. It was reported that the 25-year-old Anywhere singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London, so he could privately shop for the ring. The singer proposed to Priyanka after celebrating her 36th birthday with her in the UK.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in July Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra take a big step in their relationship

Nick and Priyanka first sparked dating rumors in 2017 when they appeared at the Met Gala together. The duo’s relationship heated up in May when they were spotted in New York, L.A., London. The pair also traveled to India together, where Nick met her family. Nick is making this trip back to spend time with this lady, who is filming a new movie in her home country. This time, Nick touched down in India on August 16, which his parents Denise and Paul Jonas.