Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are back in New York City – and bringing the looks! The Dinero singer and the former MLB star showed off their couple style as they strolled the streets of their home city, after making their return from their romantic vacation in Italy. On Tuesday, August 14, J-Rod was spotted walking hand-in-hand and using the streets as their runway. The El Anillo singer was the definition of chic in a green pussy bow blouse by Gucci. The 49-year-old paired her look with blue flared trousers and a Gucci belt.

Jennifer wore a Gucci blouse while out with Alex in NYC Photo: The Grosby Group

Jennifer completed her look, which she rocked with her classic bun, with a matching pair of peep toe heels. Alex was the perfect complement to his lady’s style in one of his signature suits. For the occasion, the MLB commentator channeled American Hustle and kept his look classic with a blue suit with white stripes. Alex finished his look with a white shirt and grey tie. While the pair didn’t use this moment to match their style, in true J-Rod fashion, they each accessorized with dark oversized shades.

The former New York Yankee had a GQ moment for his Instagram. The 43-year-old showcased a more casual look as he took on the city like a true New Yorker. “Can someone give me a ride? Taxi? Uber? Anyone? #strandedinnyc,” he captioned the picture. In the shot, Alex wore a dark sweater over a light-colored shirt, with black pants and sneakers.

Jennifer and Alex turned the streets of NYC into their runway Photo: The Grosby Group

Jennifer and Alex, who have been dating since last year, have developed a style fit for their romance. During their vacation, the pair posed in matching white attire. “Capri 2018,” the Shades of Blue star captioned the photo. In the picture, Jennifer stunned in a white lace bustier dress by Dolce & Gabbana, while Alex matched her swagger in an all-white outfit.