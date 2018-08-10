Kylie Jenner was pretty in pink – twice – for her 21st birthday celebration! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned out two different looks to mark her milestone birthday on Thursday, August 9. “bday dinner…look 1 [pink heart emoji],” she captioned a photo, posted on her Instagram, showing off her custom pink dress by Dundas. Kylie’s dress put both her long legs and her fit midsection on display. The pink lady paired her look with Olgana heels and a $148,000 Martin Katz ring. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not disappoint with look number two.

Kylie stepped out in a custom dress by Dundas for her birthday dinner at Craig's Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The mother-of-one was a stand out for her birthday party at Delilah in an $8,000 LaBourjoisie jumpsuit. Kylie didn't need a caption when she showed off the short suit, which featured 70,000 Swarovski crystals and came complete with a matching bag, on Instagram. Kylie also debuted a brand-new hair color for the special occasion. Stormi’s mom paired each look perfectly with her long platinum blonde ponytail.

Kylie and her sisters showed off their own individual style during the celebrations Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

The makeup mogul’s glam included pink and gold hues. The Kardashian-Jenner clan brought the fashion for Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter's celebration. Kim Kardashian wore a custom hot pink dress by Yeezy. Kourtney Kardashian showed off her fit figure in a purple mini dress. Kendall Jenner was the definition of high fashion in an all-black halter dress and Khloé Kardashian let her style shine in a silver two-piece set.

The makeup mogal's second look included 70,000 Swarovski crystals Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Ahead of her birthday celebrations, Kylie shared new photos of her and her daughter Stormi. “Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift,” she captioned a photo of her wearing a LBD and holding on to her daughter. “What was life before you Stormi. I love you my little angel.”