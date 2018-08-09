Thalia is a major fashion lover, so its not unusual for the Mexican pop singer to cause a stir with her style choices. Tommy Mottola's famous wife recently posted of photo of herself to Instagram rocking a pastel pink fringed jumpsuit from London-based brand House of CB that truly touched a sartorial nerve with her fans! While some of her followers adored the sexy, ultra-glam look, others made it clear that the figure-hugging, semi-sheer outfit would be a bit too daring for their own wardrobes.

Thalia wore a head-turning House of CB jumpsuit Photo: Instagram/@thalia

According to the House of CB website, the Marcella jumpsuit is a limited edition look that is priced at $255. The V-neck spaghetti strap piece is described as an "ultra luxe swooshy creation" and is made from mesh embellished fringe which is tiered the entire length of the ensemble. To accessorize the eye-catching outfit, the No Me Acuerdo singer wore oversized silver hoop earrings, a heart-shaped necklace and a pink scarf tied around her 1960s-esque hairstyle.

Finishing the look was a $74 purple Moni & J 'Baby Grip' mini-bag which is currently sold out and on back order. In Spanish, Thalía captioned the Instagram, "Swipe for the sweet. Eat candies. Pink + candy = happiness (pink + sweet = happiness) ". The singer-actress was so fascinated with her delectable disco-inspired look that she also shared a video of her dance moves, swinging the fringe in style.

The jumpsuit retails for $255 Photo: House of CB

This isn't the first time she has drawn attention for her fashion choices. We also can't get over the major summer inspo of seeing Thalia wearing a bikini! During her vacation in Utah, the star posed for a series of pictures of herself for her 10 million Instagram fans in which she can be seen wearing a red bikini. And when she went to Italy she also showed off her picture perfect silhouette in a ruffled pink metallic swimsuit.