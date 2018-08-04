Turning heads wherever they go, George and Amal Clooney are not only one of Hollywood’s best-dressed couples, but now seem to own the title worldwide. On their latest loved-up date night, the A-listers coordinated in chic evening ensembles. Taking a break from parenting Alexander and Ella, the dashing duo stole some romantic time at the Gatto Nero restaurant in Cernobbio, Italy on August 2. While the lake-front eatery no doubt paints picturesque views for diners, all eyes were most likely glued to the gorgeous pair in their classic wear.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

#CoupleGoals! George and Amal Clooney know how to dress for a classy date night Photo: WENN

Although her 57-year-old husband is the actor in the relationship, the 40-year-old human rights lawyer was the true star of the night. Amal opted for a black and white striped dress by L.A. designer Michelle Mason. The striking piece featured asymmetrical stripe patterns and slits that mesmerized onlookers. Seemingly sensing the rather complex nature of the design, the mom-of-two kept everything else pretty simple.

MORE: George Clooney is back on set just one week after terrifying scooter accident

Amal was a sensation in stripes Photo: WENN

Amal paired the midi wrap dress with less-harsh nude accessories, including ankle-strap shoes and a leather Gabriel Hearst handbag. She let her hair down in dark chocolatey waves, which grew more brunette toward the ends. Her makeup was also understated, with a touch of blush and pink lipstick. The only other thing that could possibly compete with the busy style of her dress were the dangling disc earrings she donned.

MORE: Amal Clooney has the sweetest things to say about George during a moving speech

The loved-up couple frequently enjoy dining out together in style Photo: WENN

Ever the Tinseltown icon, George was equally dressed up for their outing. He also opted for monochromatic style, sporting a dusky navy suit and unbuttoned striped-white shirt. Together, George and Amal proved that you don’t have to necessarily wear the same exact color or design to match, but sometimes all it takes is sticking with a similar theme to step up your fashion as a couple.