It’s rare that a bride is gifted a custom couture wedding gown for her special day and, perhaps, even more unusual that said dress is designed in under 24 hours. However, so was the case for Balinese Princess Lindy Klim. The 40-year-old royal walked down the aisle in a frothy couture gown by Australian fashion designer Toni Matičevski on Thursday, August 4. She looked stunning in the tulle-heavy number as she wed her love, British property developer Adam Ellis, during a magical ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. And, as fate would have it, the ensemble was in fact designed in less than a day.

Toni, who has been a close friend of Lindy’s for years, told the Daily Mail that the design was rooted in discussions he had with his friend. “She had a few different ideas and let me take the reins once we narrowed the feeling for it,” he said. “What I love about Lindy is that she trusts what I bring her is for her first and not about the design for me.”

Lindy's dress was made in under 24 hours Photo: Instagram/@lindyklim

Miraculously, Toni confirmed that the dress was indeed created in less than 24 hours. “I did it in a day. I didn’t have much time and Lindy was also time poor,” he candidly revealed. Since his friend had her heart set on something romantic, the designer utilized a lot of light materials, like tulle.

Lindy shared a tender moment with her daughter, who also wore tulle to the ceremony Photo: Instagram/@lindyklim

“It was a fine tulle that was pleated into a sun-ray design and parts of it were cut up to form the fans around the neckline and down the open back,” he elaborated. “The base was a soft nude-ish silk linen to make the two tones of white and ivory tulle pop.”

We are family! The children matched Lindy and her new husband Photo: Instagram/@lindyklim

The happy couple said “I do” before an intimate group of family and close friends on a hilltop overlooking vineyards, olive groves and cypress trees at the lavish Conti di San Bonifacio wine resort. Attendees, of course, included Lindy's three children with her ex-husband Michael Klim: Stella, 11, Rocco, nine, and Frankie, six. In addition, she shares an eight-month-old daughter named Goldie with Adam, who was also in attendance. The couple confirmed that they were dating in June of 2016 and got engaged in October of that year.