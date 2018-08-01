What do you get someone for their first royal birthday? Without a doubt, this question is currently prowling the minds of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends as she will celebrate her first birthday as a member of the prestigious British family on August 4. It seems that PETA figured out the way to go, gifting the 36-year-old former actress a stunning handbag. The animal rights organzation sent Meghan a beautiful burgundy vegan leather bag from sustainable brand Alexandra K, a great addition to her chic wardrobe. PETA specifically chose the gift because of the Duchess' known love for vegan leather and with the mission of pointing out that cruelty-free materials are far kinder to animals and the environment.

Meghan Markle will mark her first birthday as a royal on August 4 Photo: Getty Images

Meghan will be spending her special day at the wedding of her husband Prince Harry's close friend Charlie van Straubenzee and, depending on her chosen look, the bag could make for an excellent accessory. PETA Director Elisa Allen elaborated on the present, saying: "This bag suits Meghan Markle's fashion sensibility and animal-friendly attitudes to a T," adding: "PETA hopes the gift will encourage the royal family and its fans alike to embrace compassionate brands like Alexandra K and to steer clear of cruelly obtained animal skins."

The Alexandra K bag sent to Meghan by PETA Photo: Alexandra K

This is not the first time the activist group has given Meghan a gift. PETA made headlines in May when they gifted her and Harry a live bull in honor of their special union. They rescued the animal in the couple's honor, naming him Merry - a clear combination of Meghan and Harry. The charity has been known to send the royal family gifts over the years. They gifted the Duchess of Cambridge a vegan wool coat one year and even sent Prime Minister Theresa May some faux-leather shoes.

The Suits alum discussed her diet with Best Health in 2015 and revealed: "I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends," she said. "But at the same time, it's all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating."