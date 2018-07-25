Good American is getting active! Khloé Kardashian shared that her size-inclusive clothing company is expanding their selection. The new mommy announced that her company Good American, which is known for their range of denim, is getting in the business of activewear. Khloé revealed her secret this week with her over 77 million followers.

“I’m so glad I don’t have to keep this a secret any more!! @goodamerican activewear launches August 2,” the fitness guru wrote. “Over a year in the making and as you all know fitness is my passion and I’m so proud of this line!! #GoodSquad #OurBodyOurJourney.” Watch video above to learn more about the Keeping up with the Kardashians star’s new range.