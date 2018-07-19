A ladybug can’t change her spots and, apparently, neither can royalty! Queen Letizia proved that she loves a good polka dot dress when she rewore a speckled number by her favorite designer Carolina Herrera on Thursday, July 19. The 45-year-old royal, who is famous for recycling her outfits, stepped out in the familiar frock while with her husband King Felipe VI in the southern Spanish town of Bailén. She wore the sleeveless number by the Venezuelan designer for an event commemorating the Battle of Bailén, which took place 210 years ago this past week.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia make for a stylish royal pair in Bailén Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

The mom-of-two looked like her usual chic self in the floaty white pretty polka dot dress. She clearly covets the design as she has been spotted donning it on several previous outings. Most recently, Letizia wore the Carolina Herrera dress, which is from the designer’s 2018 evening collection, to a reception in Santo Domingo back in May.

Cat-eyed Queen! The royal rocked stunning shades by Hugo Boss Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

This Thursday, Letizia paired the garb with matching Coolook earrings, simple nude strap heels and a killer pair of studded cat eye sunglasses by Hugo Boss. The sleek shades, which she has also rocked on many past occasions, certainly came in handy as she spent much of the sunny day outside. Her and her 50-year-old husband chatted with the supporters who lined the streets and then stepped inside to tour the town's Battle Museum.

The King and Queen at the Central Academy of Defense Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

This excursion marks the queen consort’s second stylish appearance of the week. She also donned a bright and sleeveless dress while attending the delivery of Royal offices of employment with Felipe at the Central Academy of Defense on July 18 in Madrid. There, Her Majesty’s two-piece ensemble featured a tailored waistcoat with a high lapel and oversized patch pockets. The very feminine look was a grounded addition to the midi-length skirt trend she seems to be following this summer.