Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid have teamed up to promote a special message. The God is a Woman singer and the supermodel partnered with Reebok for their latest #BeMoreHuman campaign. Reebok’s latest initiative will celebrate real women who manifest true change in the world and encourage people to be the best versions of themselves.

Each photo will feature the various stars including, Gal Gadot, Black Panther's Danai Gurira and more, alongside a personal message, aimed to inspire. Gigi shared her photo from the ad next to a moving quote that read. “stand together. move together. make change together. #BEMOREHUMAN @REEBOK.” Watch the video above to learn more about the inspiring project.