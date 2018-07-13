Beyoncé and Balmain are giving fans a chance to rock some of her iconic looks. The Queen Bey and the fashion house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing will release a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by her Coachella wardrobe. The collection will feature t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies designed with the same Greek lettering and designs like the uniforms of marching bands from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“When she saw all the dancers loving the outfit—and she was loving her own outfit—she realized that what we were creating on stage for her, for all the dancers, was something really impactful,” Olivier told Vogue. All of the money raised from the collection will be donated to the United Negro College Fund. Watch the video above to learn more.