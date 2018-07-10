Dior, Givenchy, Emilia Wickstead, oh my! Meghan Markle’s budding Duchess style was on full display on Tuesday, July 10, as she underwent not one but three outfit changes. The former American actress, 36, kicked off her busy day joining Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth and more of her royal in-laws at the RAF 100th anniversary celebrations in London. For the occasion, the Suits alum wore a bespoke dark navy Dior dress that featured a boatneck and full skirt. Meghan completed her look by sweeping her dark locks up into a polished low bun.

Meghan attended the RAF 100 celebrations wearing Dior

After participating in the centenary celebrations, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry traveled via a private jet to Dublin for a two-day tour of Ireland — marking their first overseas engagement as a married couple. The 36-year-old paid tribute to her host country wearing a green top and matching skirt by her wedding dress designer, Givenchy. For her trip abroad, Meghan changed up her hairstyle with a side bun.

The former American actress' green Givenchy ensemble was a sartorial nod to Ireland

In the evening, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex debuted her third look of the day wearing a black cocktail dress by one of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead. Meghan let her hair down for the dinner reception held at Glencairn, the official residence of Britain's Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett. Royal fans will remember Emilia criticized Meghan’s wedding dress (via Daily Mail). "Her dress is identical to one of our dresses – apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress,’” Emilia reportedly said. "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose.”

The designer later made a statement about her comments saying, “I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days. Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her.”

Prince Harry's wife turned heads in an Emilia Wickstead cocktail dress at a dinner reception in Ireland

For their first foreign trip post-royal wedding, Meghan and Harry traveled with an entourage of 11 members including a hairdresser for the Duchess and a personal assistant, who are reportedly being paid for privately. Later this year, the newlyweds will undertake another official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand. The royal tour will fall on the occasion of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.