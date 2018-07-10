Queen Letizia of Spain looked fresh and ever-stylish at her latest engagement on Tuesday, July 10. The mom-of-two embraced the summer weather in Madrid wearing a white sheath dress by one of her go-to brands BOSS. King Felipe’s wife accessorized the nautical-like frock with Prada pumps and pearl and diamond drop earrings. The sleeveless number highlighted the mom-of-two’s toned arms and slim physique.

VIEW GALLERY Letizia looked fresh and summery in a white BOSS dress Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

The Spanish monarchs held multiple audiences at Zarzuela Palace on Tuesday. Among those who visited with the King and Queen was Infanta Pilar of Spain, who is Felipe’s paternal aunt — sister of former King Juan Carlos I. The royals warmly greeted their relative with a sweet kiss on the cheek. The 81-year-old Princess — who visited with the NGO New Future Association of which she is honorary president of to celebrate its 50th anniversary — was photographed curtsying to her niece-in-law.

Letizia and Felipe are no doubt suffering from empty nest syndrome at the palace. It was revealed earlier this month that the royals’ daughters Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofía, 11, would be spending the month of July in America at a co-ed summer camp. The objective of the trip is for the future Queen and her younger sister to acquire “new knowledge and experiences.”

VIEW GALLERY Infanta Pilar curtseyed to the Queen on July 10 Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

While Leonor and Sofía will get to spend a portion of their summer abroad, it seems that they will return just in time to enjoy their annual family holiday in Palma de Mallorca. King Felipe and Queen Letizia summer on the Spanish island every year and pose for their annual summer photocall at Marivent Palace.