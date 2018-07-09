North West is ready for her close up! The five-year-old stars in Fendi’s latest campaign with her mother Kim Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner. The trio’s shoot is in honor of the #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign – celebrating the 10th anniversary launch of the brand’s Peekaboo bag. The three generations of women appeared in a series of photos in which they showed off their love for the brand and their unique style. In one black and white photo, Kim, 38, Kris, 63 and North posed in front of the Beverly Hills skyline.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and North West star in Fendi's latest campaign Photo: Fendi

Kim, who wore a pair of Fendi printed boots, sat off on the side and showcased the bag by her feet. Kris exuded old Hollywood glamour as she stood next to North. The momager wore a coat draped over her shoulders and boots similar to Kim’s. Meanwhile little North maintained her unique style in an equestrian-inspired outfit.

In a second picture, Kim, who is also mother to two-year-old Saint and five-month-old Chicago, cuddled her oldest child in a field, while her own mother looked on. Fendi’s chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig opened up about choosing the iconic trio for the shoot. “We wanted to show the most genuine and authentic aspect that is behind the people we collaborate with and the complicity between the women of the family,” he told WWD.

The photoshoot marks the 10th anniversary of the Peekaboo bag Photo: Fendi

He continued: “We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones. You know that at Fendi we love to dare and surprise.” The brand is set to release a video of the trio that will be set to Kanye West's hit Love Lockdown.

In April, Kim joined her mother and grandmother for a separate generational shoot for her KKW Beauty campaign. The “three generations” shot starred Kris, Kim and MJ in matching black attire, showing off their blonde hair. “Thanks to my mom & grandma for being the best models and going blonde for this shoot,” she wrote alongside the picture. “I’m so proud that my concealers have anti aging properties and we used models ranging from their 20’s to 80’s.”