Kate Middleton was the epitome of grace at Prince Louis’ christening on Monday, July 9. As with her older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte's baptisms, the Duchess of Cambridge turned to her go-to designer Alexander McQueen to design her ivory dress for her youngest son’s special day. The royal mom-of-three looked elegant wearing her royal wedding dress designer and a matching hat embellished with flowers by Jane Taylor. The 36-year-old’s stylish outfit featured gathered sleeves, a pleated skirt and a v-neckline. Kate, who swept her glossy locks up into a sophisticated updo to highlight her pearl cluster earrings, arrived to St. James’s Palace cradling her newborn son Louis, while Prince William was on dad duty holding hands with his firstborn and daughter.

As with her older children's christenings, Kate wore an outfit by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Jane Taylor to Prince Louis' baptism on July 9

Like her mother, Princess Charlotte, three, also made a fashion statement wearing a floral print dress that was accessorized with matching Mary Jane flats and blue bow headband. Meanwhile, newly-minted royal family member Meghan Markle paid homage to her American roots sporting an olive green dress by Ralph Lauren. The former actress completed her outfit with suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, a hat by Stephen Jones and pulling her dark tresses into a sleek ponytail.

Charlotte looked adorable wearing a blue smock dress to her baby brother's christening

The royal christening marked the Cambridge family’s first outing as a family-of-five — and Louis’ first public appearance since he was born on April 23. The two-month-old royal looked sleepy as he arrived for his service at the Chapel Royal, where his older brother Prince George was christened in 2013, as well as Meghan, who was baptized earlier this year.

In addition to the newborn Prince's six godparents, who were announced hours before the christening, Princes Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, pregnant Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, as well as James Middleton and Kate's parents (Carole and Michael) were in attendance for the service. Absent from the joyous family occasion were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.