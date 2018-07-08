Princess Beatrice painted the town floral this past week, stepping out in a gorgeously-girly summery mini dress. The 29-year-old royal looked impeccably stylish in a stunning embellished frock with embroidered detail by luxury brand Needle & Thread as she left London’s exclusive members-only club Annabel's with a friend. The intricate design, which retails for $598.00, boasts an off-grey hue with a multi-colored floral overlay that really packs a punch. To ensure she stood out from the crowd, Beatrice paired the look with shimmering gold heels, kept her famous red locks straight down and opted for a bold accessory.

As described on Needle & Thread’s website, their “Dragonfly Garden Midi Dress in spearmint features delicate artwork inspired by English gardens, with beautifully soft, pastel florals and shimmering dragonflies floating all-over. The embroidered midi dress is created in semi-sheer mint green tulle with Victorian-style detailing in the form of fluted, voluminous mid-length sleeves and a knee length tiered skirt.”

We are equally obsessed with the whimsical rainbow clutch that the young royal carried out with her. Dubbed “Lara At Wonderland,” it was designed by Alice Naylor-Leyland for her collaboration with Misela, which was launched this past week. The oversized accessory can be purchased online for $330, with an option to monogram it for $50. Beatrice took that option, having hers’ personalized with the initial 'B', which is what her close friends call her.

This isn't the first time the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has worn a bag emblazoned with her initials. In April, whilst visiting L.A., Beatrice was snapped leaving the trendy restaurant Avra in Beverly Hills with a bright blue statement clutch that had a huge embroidered 'B' on the front. While stepping out to dine at the famed Greek restaurant, which is a frequent haunt among celebrities, she wore a tassel-trimmed cape dress by Galvan.