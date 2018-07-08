Jennifer Lopez may have taken her workout indoors to escape the hot L.A. weather over the weekend, but it looks like the heat followed her inside. The 48-year-old superstar flaunted some seriously stylish workout attire in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 7. Popping in all white, J.Lo opted to exercise in a simple cropped tee and the White Snake Barefoot Legging by lifestyle design company Niyama Sol. “Gettin’ it in today even though it’s blazing outside!!” she wrote along with the white-hot picture that also showed off her toned tummy, “@niyamasol white snakeskin leggings!!”

The mom-of-two’s statement leggings are currently in limited-stock and retail for $88 on the Niyama Sol website. The company was thrilled at the Dinero singer’s social media shout-out, reposting her photo and thanking her. As stated on their site, the fitness bottoms are “high performance, tummy-tucking, booty-lifting leggings that do all the right things, in all the right places.” They are even transitional “from studio to street” settings.

This is not the first time Jennifer has been spotted rocking the killer leggings or other designs from the company. In June she treated fans to a look at her intense pre-show workout where she worked up a sweat on the cable machine, once again showing off her sleek figure in the leggings which are made from recycled materials. Of course, to the world, it doesn’t seem like J.Lo needs any help with “booty-lifting” or “tummy-tucking”.

Jennifer hasn’t seemed to age a day since her career took off in the '90s. But the singer admits, “It’s happening” and that she will soon share her secrets to staying youthful with everyone. “You know what, I’ve been working on a little secret package thing that I’m going to be releasing in the next year,” Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend shared with Good Morning America on June 11. “Just for your skin and things.” This will be the artist's second beauty project as she recently collaborated with Inglot to release a 70-piece makeup line.