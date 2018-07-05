Meghan Markle might be a member of the British royal family, but she hasn’t forgotten about her American roots. One day after the Fourth of July, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex stepped out wearing a yellow dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell. Prince Harry’s wife, who since saying "I do" had been favoring blushing tones, looked sunny in the now-sold out sleeveless boat-neck midi dress that originally retailed for $1,495. The former actress, 36, teamed the crepe sheath frock designed by Lady Gaga’s stylist with Adina Reyter three diamond earrings and nude pumps for the Commonwealth Youth Forum reception on Thursday, July 5. Meghan styled her dark tresses up into a bun, while wearing subtle makeup for the occasion held at London’s Marlborough House.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan stepped outside her comfort zone and wore a vibrant yellow dress Photo: YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Harry, who was named the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador back in April, told guests he and Meghan were excited to be working with young people in the 53-nations linked to the UK. “Meghan and I are incredibly excited to meet so many of you representing the future of the Commonwealth,” the Duke, 33, said in his speech. “Later this year we will embark on a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. This will be a wonderful opportunity for us to meet and hear from more young people about their ideas for creating a better future.”

VIEW GALLERY The newlyweds met with young leaders at the reception Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal

He added, “We can’t wait to see you in action in your home countries and learn about what you’re doing to better the Commonwealth, and the world, in 2040 and beyond.” The newlyweds were all smiles as they met youth representatives from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga who were there to take part in the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge event. Working in groups, the young people generated ideas about the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040.