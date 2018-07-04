It’s shaping up to be a busy summer for Queen Letizia of Spain, who already has a trip to America and several general Spanish affairs under her fitted belt. However, that has not stopped the 45-year-old style maven from keep up her sophisticated appearance. Perhaps saving her time, is one easy outfit combo that the royal has opted for on several recent occasions: simple tops and full midi-skirts. On July 3, the former journalist wore a thrifty version of that ensemble yet again while out in Madrid for the Women for Africa Foundation event.

Queen Letizia rocks her go-to look of the summer in Madrid Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage

The mom-of-two rocked an on-sale flared print skirt from Spanish designer Adolfo Domínguez. The knee-length skirt, which comes with a built-in adjustable belt, was 50 percent off on the brand’s website, bringing it to about $100. While royal fans will surely know the “Meghan Markle Effect,” it seems the Spanish royal has a similar power. The skirt instantly sold-out in all sizes.

Queen Letizia gave a speech at the worthwhile event Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Letizia stepped out in the 1950s-esque to watch and participate in the Women's Light: Presentation of the Phare Nador Project. She accessorized with a cream clutch and shimmering pearl drop earrings. Since it was a daytime event, the monarch kept her hair and makeup pretty low-key. She styled her chocolatey locks into a side part and let them fall straight down. Her makeup seemed to be a simple splash of bronzer and a chic darker shade of lipstick.

Another instance of Letizia's shirt and skirt combo Photo: WireImage

King Felipe’s wife also called upon the sweet combination for the Banco Santander Social Projects Awards back in May. For the occasion she chose a groovy graphic look by Hugo Boss. Letizia’s orange and eggplant purple top was harmonized with an equally pithy leather skirt. While the edgy pieces shared hues, their contrasting textures and shapes made the public figure a stand out on stage.