Penélope Cruz looked très chic as she stepped out in Paris for the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show on Tuesday, July 3. The show marked her first as a new Chanel ambassador. The Spanish actress channeled her inner Parisian wearing a white beret and pink tweed dress, which she paired with a bubblegum pink bag and nude pumps. Prior to attending the French fashion house’s show, it was announced that Penélope would be the face of the brand’s cruise campaign.

The Spanish actress attended Chanel's Haute Couture show on July 3 Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“It’s such an iconic brand and Karl [Lagerfeld] is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him. He’s like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure,” Javier Bardem’s wife told WWD. Penélope attended her first Chanel show in 1999 and has worn designs by the brand on various occasions.

Aside from becoming a brand ambassador, the Oscar-winning actress has also added jewelry designer for Atelier Swarovski to her resume. Penélope celebrated her collection’s official launch party during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. “It’s not a fake project where you just give your name to a brand, I have been part of every decision,” the 44-year-old said in an interview with Vogue.

Penélope teamed up with Atelier Swarovski for a jewelry collection Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Penélope also noted that she did not have any jewelry growing up. She said, “Just a few tiny earrings and a red garnet ring from my grandmother, Modesta.” The collection features pieces crafted from Swarovski-created diamonds, Swarovski-genuine topaz and 18-karat Fairtrade gold as well as a ruby carnet ring in honor of her grandmother.