There is no denying Paris Hilton is the ultimate Barbie girl. The 37-year-old DJ stepped out in a chic pink lace dress on Thursday, June 28, for the Totalee Hair Care store opening in Beverly Hills. The entrepreneur looked chic pairing her flirty frock with matching stilettos, while wearing her glossy long blonde locks down. Paris accessorized her look with a diamond cuff bracelet and her dazzling 20-carat engagement ring.

PROOF PARIS IS A REAL-LIFE BARBIE

VIEW GALLERY Paris looked pretty in pink at an event in Beverly Hills Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Paris has previously acknowledged the comparisons between her and the famous Mattel doll. Back in December, the socialite shared a picture of herself wearing her signature pink during a ski holiday in Aspen, which she captioned, “#AspenBarbie.” During the trip, actor Chris Zylka popped the question to Nicky Hilton’s older sister with a stunning $2 million pear-shaped sparkler.

MORE: STYLISH ROYALS WHO LOVE WEARING ZARA

#AspenBarbie 💖🏔👸🏼🎿💖 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

The founder of Paris Hilton Skincare often steps out in pink ensembles, evoking Barbie vibes – though it isn’t just limited to her wardrobe. The heiress is admittedly a fan of the iconic doll. Nearly a decade ago, the blonde beauty purchased a rose-colored Bentley. At the time, Paris confessed, “I love it, it’s so pretty. I’ve just always wanted a pink car. I think when you’re a little girl and you have the Barbie Corvette you’re like, ‘I wish I had a car like this one’. So I think [it’s] just being a fan of Barbie for so long.”