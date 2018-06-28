Helena Christensen has aged gracefully! The veteran supermodel wore the Thierry Mugler swimsuit from 1991 for the latest issue of InStyle magazine. “I wore this exact Thierry Mugler metal outfit when my dear friend and mentor Herb Ritts photographed me in 1991 for LA magazine,” she wrote on Instagram next to the images from 2018 and 1991. “It was a tight squeeze then and it’s a tight squeeze now but I did it. Thank you for bringing this amazing piece back to me! So excited to be part of this issue with all those true badass girls.”

Helena Christensen wore the iconic Thierry Mugler swimsuit from 1991 for a recent photoshoot Photo: Matthew Sprout

This time around, the Danish-Peruvian supermodel took the streets of New York City for the photoshoot. Over two decades later, Helena shared that she had no qualms about strutting through the city in the barely there look. “We all look more or less the same,” she said in InStyle’s inaugural Badass Women issue. “We all have our body issues, so I thought, ‘Just get with it.’”

She continued about her experience shooting in the busy streets of NYC in broad daylight. “I was just another weirdo strolling downtown on my way to work.” The mother-of-one shared that over the years she has learned to embrace the weirder moments throughout her career. “Even though it can be awkward and uncomfortable, it adds something to my life,” she said. “I like what [modeling] adds. I think it’s important to try all kinds of things in our relatively short lives.”

Helena opened up about her career as a supermodel Photo: Matthew Sprout

Helena’s recent shoot isn’t the first time she's turned heads in the world of fashion recently. The 49-year-old joined Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Carla Bruni on the runway for the final bow during the Versace show. “It was so much bigger than I had imagined. Afterward the other girls from the show were just standing there with tears in their eyes and hugging us. It became very emotional. I hope that Gianni [Versace] felt that energy coming from earth. He definitely would have.”