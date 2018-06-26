Leave it to Shay Mitchell to give us major wanderlust time and time again. The former Pretty Little Liars actress recently shared with HOLA! USA her upcoming vacation plans while showcasing the latest from Bioré at a breakfast in NYC. And first stop of her summer travels included a visit to Ibiza with some of her fashionable friends and Revolve. The jetsetter documented her time in paradise and didn’t let being in the same outfit as super-influencer Camila Coelho ruin the magic of the place. Instead, the two were equally chic in a Tularosa Ray top and short set that retails for $216. Watch the video to see who they each thought wore the look better and how they put their own spin on it.