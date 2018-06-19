Fashion and foreign relations collided at the White House on Tuesday. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain capped off their whirlwind trip the United States with a visit to Washington, D.C. to meet President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The foursome appeared to great spirits as they posed for photos, before retreating inside to the Oval Office. Letizia was spotted sweetly putting her hand behind the first lady's back as they walked into the White House.

The Trumps welcomed the Spanish royals to the White House on June 19

Fashion Queens Melania and Letizia looked charactertiscally stylish for the meeting — proving that great minds think alike. The two women, who are known for their impeccable style and designer wardrobe, showed off their similar sense of fashion wearing belted frocks, which they paired with solid color stilettos to match their dresses. The president’s wife, 48, donned a green and white floral number to greet her guest, while Her Majesty wore a chic pink sheath dress by Michael Kors. The dress that features buttons on the skirt, was previously worn in blue by the first lady in 2017.

Melania previously wore Letizia's Michael Kors dress in 2017

Melania and the Queen were scheduled to engage in a royal-loved pastime: tea. The first lady’s communications director previously told HOLA! USA that Melania would host Her Majesty “for tea at the White House.”

The Spanish royals’ trip to the White House follows their visits to Louisiana and Texas. Felipe and Letizia traveled to the states to celebrate the 300th anniversaries of the founding of New Orleans and San Antonio, which hold important historical testimony of the deep and close ties that unite Spain and the United States.